Oswego Elks Lodge To Host Beer, Spirit And Wine Tasting For Charity
The Oswego Elks Lodge will be hosting a beer, spirit and wine tasting on Saturday, June 19 to benefit Elks Major Projects. The event begins at 4:00 p.m. with three time slots for tastings. Tastings will run from 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. We will be featuring wines from Colloca and Fox Run wineries and spirits from Lock 1 Distillery in Phoenix. Eagle Beverage will be on hand with various beer selections.www.iheartoswego.com