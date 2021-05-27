Is there a preferable management for root caries in middle-aged and older adults? A systematic review

Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) has been widely used as an alternative treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). However, the most effective rTMS parameters, such as the targets and stimulation frequencies, remain controversial. Therefore, we aimed to compare and rank the efficacy and tolerability of different rTMS strategies for OCD treatment. We searched five electronic databases from the date of their inception to March 25, 2020. Pairwise meta-analyses and network meta-analyses were performed to synthesize data. We assessed the quality of evidence using the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) framework. Twenty-two eligible randomized controlled trials (RCTs) were included. For efficacy, low-frequency (LF) rTMS over the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC; mean difference (MD) 6.34, 95% credible interval (CrI) 2.12–10.42) and supplementary motor area (MD 4.18, 95% CrI 0.83–7.62), and high-frequency rTMS over the DLPFC (MD 3.75, 95% CrI 1.04–6.81) were more effective than sham rTMS. Regarding tolerability, all rTMS treatment strategies were similar to the sham rTMS. The estimated ranking probabilities of treatments showed that LF-rTMS over the DLPFC might be the most effective intervention among all rTMS strategies. However, the quality of evidence regarding efficacy was evaluated as very low. Current evidence suggested a marginal advantage for LF-rTMS over the DLPFC on OCD treatment. High-quality RCTs with low selection and performance bias are needed to further verify the efficacy of specific rTMS strategies for the OCD treatment.