Is there a preferable management for root caries in middle-aged and older adults? A systematic review

By Raísa Castelo, Nina Attik, Nelly Pradelle-Plasse, Camila Tirapelli, Brigitte Grosgogeat
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAim This systematic review aimed to critically summarise the results of clinical studies investigating agents able to: stop the progression of carious lesions; stop the development of new root carious lesions; preserve the vitality of the infected dental tissues; and increase the surface hardness or change of surface texture, in middle-age and older adults.

#Rev#Older Adults#Clinical Studies#Treatment Efficacy#Disease Prevention#Clinical Trials#Web Of Science#Prospero#Sdf#Journal Get Full#Twetman S#Qvist V#Mcgrath C#Splieth C H#Juric H#Google#Cochrane Collaboration#Wyatt C C L#University Of S O Paulo#Prisma
