The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club invites the public to attend the 11th City of Lakes Car Show Sunday. The entry fee is $12 per vehicle. Registration will take place from noon until 3 p.m. Entry is made on East Center Street. The Lakes Area Community Band will perform a concert on the courthouse lawn at 3 p.m. The awards ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. Vendors and local restaurants will be available. All proceeds go toward the youth throughout Kosciusko County. Buffalo Street will be closed from Market to Main streets and Center Street will be closed from Lake to Indiana streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.