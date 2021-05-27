Cancel
Health Services

Disparities in the geographic distribution of NHS general dental care services in England

By Olivia Jo, Estie Kruger, Marc Tennant
Nature.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObjectives To assess the geographic distribution of NHS dental practices in England in relation to deprivation and rurality. Methods A total of 7,851 dental practices in England were included in this study against a population of 53,004,517 from 171,349 statistical areas. The practices were mapped using geographic information systems technology and integrated with census population data, the Index of Multiple Deprivation and the rural-urban classification.

