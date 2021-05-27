Cancel
An investigation into possible factors that may impact on the potential for inappropriate prescriptions of antibiotics: a survey of general dental practitioners' approach to treating adults with acute dental pain

By Ian Kerr, Debbie Reed, Anne-Maria Brennan, Kenneth A. Eaton
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObjective To investigate factors that might influence inappropriate prescriptions of antibiotics (ABs) by UK-based general dental practitioners (GDPs) in their management of acute dental pain in adults in primary dental care. Methods A questionnaire was circulated via social media to UK-based GDPs. The questionnaire examined GDPs' likelihood of issuing an...

