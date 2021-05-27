13 Students Join Manufacturing Program With Ivy Tech
WARSAW — Four Kosciusko County students are part of the first cohort of the Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (NEINFAME) recruits. Aiden Hoffman and Morgan Miller, both from Whitko High School, Quentin Aldridge from Tippecanoe High School and Nadia Handy from Warsaw High School joined nine other students in signing contracts in Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s newly renovated Flex Lab within The Steel Dynamics, Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center.www.inkfreenews.com