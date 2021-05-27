Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warsaw, IN

13 Students Join Manufacturing Program With Ivy Tech

By Press Release
inkfreenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW — Four Kosciusko County students are part of the first cohort of the Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (NEINFAME) recruits. Aiden Hoffman and Morgan Miller, both from Whitko High School, Quentin Aldridge from Tippecanoe High School and Nadia Handy from Warsaw High School joined nine other students in signing contracts in Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s newly renovated Flex Lab within The Steel Dynamics, Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center.

www.inkfreenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Education
City
Warsaw, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
Tippecanoe, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
County
Kosciusko County, IN
Warsaw, IN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate Students#College Students#Graduate College#Tech Lab#Tech Industry#Tippecanoe High School#Warsaw High School#Flex Lab#The Steel Dynamics Inc#Tech Community College#Leo High School#Lh Industries#Columbia City High School#Wabash High School#Homestead High School#Dekalb High School#Angola High School#Woodland High School#Io Link#Cognex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
Related
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Seventh grade teacher is an FWCS Teacher of the Year

Tia McFarthing wiped tears from her eyes this morning as Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel interrupted her lesson. He had an important message to deliver: McFarthing is the district's Teacher of the Year at the secondary level. The award was unexpected, especially this year, McFarthing said. "We are...
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

KEYS Awarded $12,500 Grant

Kosciusko Endowment Youth Services (KEYS), the youth philanthropy group at the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, recently was awarded a $12,500 grant from the Dekko Foundation. These funds will be put toward KEYS grant-making efforts, which aim to improve education in Kosciusko County through supporting meaningful and innovative projects from teachers...
Indiana StateeSchool Online

Indiana’s Perry Township Announces New Partnership with Discovery Education Supporting the Creation of Equitable Learning Experiences in Any Learning Environment

SILVER SPRING, MD (Monday, May 17, 2021)—Indiana’s Perry Township Schools (PTS) today announced the finalization of a new partnership with Discovery Education supporting the creation of equitable learning experiences in any environment. Through the introduction of a new suite of digital resources and supportive professional learning for district educators, PTS will be even better prepared to meet the evolving needs of students from diverse cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

New Name for KSM Consulting

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis-based technology and data analytics consulting firm that sprouted from its former parent Katz, Sapper & Miller has undergone a rebranding and is expanding. KSM Consulting has adopted the new name of Resultant. In addition to the name change, Resultant says it currently has 45 new employee...
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Leesburg, INinkfreenews.com

Peter A. Schaaf

Peter “Pete” A. Schaaf, 83, Leesburg, passed away at 12:48 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. He was born on July 22, 1937, in Wabash, to Hueston Everett Schaaf and Rosetta Rebecca (Slagel) Schaaf. He was never alone growing up as he was a part of a big family with MANY sisters and one brother. He married Geraldine (Dye) Schaaf, the perfect lady to share his life with Dec. 6, 1967. They shared 40 years of marriage together before she passed away Dec. 23, 2007.
Allen County, INwboi.org

May 17: COVID Numbers Improve

COVID-19 positivity rates are sliding down again around Indiana, including in northeast Indiana which is now at 5 percent after the weekend. Just under 40 percent of the state’s vaccine-eligible population is now fully-inoculated against the virus, and some area counties are offering the vaccines through their health departments along with other regular vaccinations.
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Union Tool Employees Celebrate Milestone Anniversaries

WARSAW — The Union Tool Corporation has many employees celebrating work anniversaries this calendar year. The following employees celebrate milestone years of service to the company: Ron Amstutz, 32 years; Mike Bradley, 30 years; Harry Harreld, 30 years; Tony Enyeart, 26 years; Andy Wray, 24 years; Terry Dove, 20 years.
Fort Wayne, INWISH-TV

Franklin Electric acquires Indy water treatment company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fort Wayne-based Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: FELE) has acquired a water treatment business headquartered in Indianapolis. The company says the all-cash deal for New Aqua LLC is valued at $150 million. New Aqua currently operates under the brand names Aqua Systems and...
Fort Wayne, INWOWO News

INDOT hosting statewide job fair on May 20

STATEWIDE (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a job fair across the state on Thursday, May 20. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time. Positions include full-time highway maintenance technicians with starting pay at $19 per hour and full-time equipment mechanics at $21.96 per hour.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hartman, Jon

Jon Hartman of Fort Wayne has been named to the spring President's List at Capital University, the university has announced. To be named to the list, students must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.85 on a 4.0 scale, the university in Columbus, Ohio, said in a statement.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Business people

Violet Ellowsky, an LPN at Byron Health Center, was named the winner of the LeadingAge Indiana Linda Woolley Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award for 2021. Heather Dorsett was promoted to assistant vice president: bank secrecy officer/special projects manager at First Federal Savings Bank in Huntington; and Andrea Nightenhelser was promoted to assistant vice president: operations manager.
Indiana StateTribTown.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will drop out of the federal program providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced Monday. The changes taking effect June 19 could cut off or reduce unemployment benefits to more...
Indiana Statemax983.net

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Fort Wayne, INPosted by
Fort Wayne Bulletin

These Fort Wayne companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Administrative Assistant 2. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service 3. Insurance Customer Service Rep 4. Entry Level Appointment Setter 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. Local Class A Driver - Auto Parts 7. Local Driving Job - $25.50/hr - No Experience Needed
Indiana Stateinkfreenews.com

Warsaw Students Advance To Nationals In History Day Contest

WARSAW — One Warsaw Community High School National History Day individual project and two Edgewood Middle School group projects will advance to represent the state of Indiana at the national contest in June. The 2021 national contest will be held virtually. Students entering the NHD contest can choose to enter...