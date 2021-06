The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti are almost certainly coming soon. If you don't believe us, then you can believe Razer. The popular PC gaming company recently leaked both GPUs in pre-order listings for its gaming desktops. The 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti look a little more powerful than the 3070 and 3080, respectively. The only question is: When the GPUs debut, will anyone actually be able to find them?