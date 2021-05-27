The Real Meaning Behind 'Goosebumps' By Travis Scott & HVME

Do you like to get the chills? Are you the kind of person who gets a thrill when you experience shivers down your spine? Then you might want to pop on "Goosebumps" from Travis Scott and HVME. Released back in 2016, the "single is [as] big as ever in 2021," according to Billboard, and there are plenty of reasons for that. For instance, while the original track was an equally excellent collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, a remix brought Spanish musician HVME on board for a bit of a club-worthy twist.