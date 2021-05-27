Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Real Meaning Behind 'Goosebumps' By Travis Scott & HVME

By Desirée O
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you like to get the chills? Are you the kind of person who gets a thrill when you experience shivers down your spine? Then you might want to pop on "Goosebumps" from Travis Scott and HVME. Released back in 2016, the "single is [as] big as ever in 2021," according to Billboard, and there are plenty of reasons for that. For instance, while the original track was an equally excellent collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, a remix brought Spanish musician HVME on board for a bit of a club-worthy twist.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Kendrick Lamar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shivers#Onyx#Song Lyrics#Travis Scott Hvme#Billboard#Pop Star#Genius#Singing#Listeners#Spanish Musician Hvme#Rider#Stage#America Festival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on Triple Date?

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back on? The pair have been spotted multiple times out and about together. Their last spotting was Sunday night at Catch LA in West Hollywood, on an apparent triple date with Justin and Hailey Bieber and Kylie’s sister Kendall and her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker.
CelebritiesMySanAntonio

7 reasons why Travis Scott isn't as great as we make him out to be

I think it's safe to say that I'm not Travis Scott's biggest fan — or really a fan at all. The stans will say I'm not listening hard enough, and the rest will say "he's from Houston, how could you not support Travis?" Granted, his music isn't made for my demographic, but lately, it seems all of his actions — music-related and otherwise — are performative.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vice

Travis Scott Is Sick of Brands and So Are We

It should come as no surprise that Adweek’s Creator Visionary of the Year is Travis Scott. The man is a walking brand, even if the thought of being one is enough to make him cringe. “I don’t like words like ‘branding’ and ‘marketing,’” he told the magazine. It’s not worth getting hung up on semantics, but there are few artists who can slap their name and face on a product and incite pandemonium as well as Scott can.
Music1051thebounce.com

Travis Scott Upsets Fans By Making Concert Tickets Start At $300

Travis Scott fans are not feeling the prices for the rapper’s Astroworld Festival this year and they’re making it known via social media. Yesterday, tickets for Travis Scott’s third annual Astroworld Festival went on sale at 10:00 a.m. CT, nearly doubling from the $179 price point in 2019, XXL Magazine reports. This year, access to the event started at $300 plus $65 in fees for the two-day general admission tickets. The two-day Stargazing VIP passes were $725 plus a $69 fee and the top tier tickets, the two-day No Bystander VIP ticket, were $1,000 with a $78 fee. All tickets are currently sold out.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Here's who might be performing at Astroworld 2021

May 11—Travis Scott is bringing back his popular Astroworld music festival to his hometown of Houston for the third time. The festival, scheduled for November 5-6, is the only event to have tickets sell out ahead of a lineup announcement. This makes Astroworld the only major music festival to sell out in advance every year since its inception, as first reported by Ethan Shanfeld at Variety.
FootballComplex

Adam Levine Asked Travis Scott for $35K Shoes to Perform at Super Bowl

The Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show was a big moment for sneaker fans, with Travis Scott debuting his own Air Jordan 6 and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine wearing the rapper’s then-unreleased Air Jordan 1 on stage. But it turns out a different sneaker played a major role in that collaborative performance even happening.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner were spotted around Houston over the weekend

Jun. 1—Looks like Travis Scott paid a visit to his hometown with Kylie Jenner and their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, over the weekend. Some eagle-eyed fans spotted Scott and Jenner zooming around Houston and in a Houston Target with Stormi in tow. Scott and Jenner have been documenting their visit on...
Celebritiesthehendersonnews.com

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a 'great family situation'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have created “a great family situation” together. The 23-year-old reality star and the ‘Sicko Mode’ hitmaker, 30, are continuing to spend “a lot of quality family time together” with their three-year-old daughter Stormi, and although they haven’t put any labels on their relationship, sources say they’re in a “very happy” place.
New York City, NYHipHopDX.com

Travis Scott To Receive Prestigious Honor At Annual Parsons Benefit

New York, NY – Travis Scott admitted during an interview earlier this month in Adweek interview he doesn’t like branding and marketing. But when it comes to luxury cars and getting esteemed awards, that’s a different story. The “Antidote” songwriter will be honored at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit hosted...
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Kylie Jenner announces Kylie Baby brand

Kylie Jenner has quietly announced her Kylie Baby brand. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to Instagram to share a picture of her and her daughter Stormi, three, and appeared to announce her new business venture. Alongside the cute snap, she wrote on Instagram: "Bath time with @kyliebaby...
Musickiss104fm.com

Here's why SZA wants Travis Scott's phone number

In 2017, SZA had fans gushing over her "Love Galore" video, starring shirtless rapper Travis Scott. Before she puts the song to rest, SZA hopes fans can get her in touch with the rapper for another sexy performance. "Can somebody ask Travis to perform 'Love Galore' with me one last...
Beauty & Fashiontimeandtidewatches.com

Rapper Travis Scott’s watch collection is a masterclass in how to spend it when you got it

When you become a world famous recording artist, you stand to make a ton of money and inevitably acquire a drool-worthy collection of luxury goods. Of course, here at Time+Tide we are all about watches. Recently we have explored watches worn by Cardi B, Nick Jonas, Usher, and more, but for today’s session of celebrity watch-spotting we’re going to dig into some highlights within the watch collection of Travis Scott.
CelebritiesBET

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Spend Memorial Day Holiday With Stormi

A family-filled weekend was full of laughs for Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and their daughter Stormi Webster. According to People, the pair and their three-year-old daughter enjoyed the holiday with the Houston rapper's family in Texas for Memorial Day. A water balloon fight was captured on Jenner's Instagram stories and showed Stormi trying to throw a water balloon at her mom.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Set To Receive Massive Award

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world at this point and his various endorsement deals are proof of this. He is a recognizable name that pretty well every music fan has heard of, and it's all very well deserved. He has always been an innovator when it comes to his sound and as a result, fans are always looking forward to what he will drop next. In fact, this innovation has also brought some awards his way and in June, he will be receiving yet another big honor.