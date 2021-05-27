Staff Appreciation Week at NMSHS

To the editor: I would like to say “thank you” to our public school teachers and administrators. It’s hard to know where to begin, but here it goes: Thanks for putting together an online curriculum, essentially overnight, back in March 2020 when this deadly and divisive pandemic started. Thanks for giving parents options for the 2020-21 school year, with Alaska Smart Start guidelines for blended learning, eLearning and homeschooling. Thanks for going back into the classroom, at your own personal risk, when the school board reopened schools for in-person learning against the recommendation of local and national health care experts, with no requirement to meet CDC Covid-19 mitigation guidelines, and before teachers were eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Thanks for keeping our kids safe in physical classrooms and engaged and motivated in online classrooms. Thanks to music and band teachers for navigating the technical challenges of teaching and orchestrating music virtually. Thanks for your dedication and commitment to education despite working in a system that creates uncertainty about your employment because it does not forward fund education.