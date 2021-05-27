Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Staff Appreciation Week at NMSHS

By Letter to Editor
themtnear.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had a really fun week celebrating our amazing staff at NMSHS during Staff Appreciation Week from May 4 to May 7, 2021. To start off the week, Principal Rick Elertson and the Panther Parents PTA worked with the students to surprise the staff with a “Thank You” banner that we hung in the cafeteria for them to see on Tuesday morning. This looked great with tons of polka dots of student names!

themtnear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staff Members#The Gift#Breakfast Sandwiches#Nmshs#The Panther Parents Pta#Cinco De Mayo Day#Mexican#Tungsten Toffee#Eldora#Community Members#Students#Fun#Nacho Platters#Vegetarian Masterpieces#Gift Bins#Delicious Cookies#Chicken Tacos#Steak Burritos#Student Names#Principal Rick Elertson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Education
Related
EducationFairbanks Daily News-Miner

In appreciation of teachers

To the editor: I would like to say “thank you” to our public school teachers and administrators. It’s hard to know where to begin, but here it goes: Thanks for putting together an online curriculum, essentially overnight, back in March 2020 when this deadly and divisive pandemic started. Thanks for giving parents options for the 2020-21 school year, with Alaska Smart Start guidelines for blended learning, eLearning and homeschooling. Thanks for going back into the classroom, at your own personal risk, when the school board reopened schools for in-person learning against the recommendation of local and national health care experts, with no requirement to meet CDC Covid-19 mitigation guidelines, and before teachers were eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Thanks for keeping our kids safe in physical classrooms and engaged and motivated in online classrooms. Thanks to music and band teachers for navigating the technical challenges of teaching and orchestrating music virtually. Thanks for your dedication and commitment to education despite working in a system that creates uncertainty about your employment because it does not forward fund education.
LifestyleFranklin Favorite

Celebration and Appreciation at Auburn School

Auburn School is ending this school year with many celebrations and with grateful hearts for our community and family support. This week, we are celebrating our students with our first annual Student Appreciation Week sponsored by Auburn School’s FRYSC. We had many fun surprises for our students. On the first day, our staff dressed up in our royal and fancy attire to show students how important they are to us. Every student received a crown and a royal treat.
Lynchburg, VAWSET

Lynchburg first responders celebrate EMS Appreciation Week

Lynchburg First Responders are celebrating EMS Appreciation Week this week. Every day this week they've held a different event. Thursday, they held a BBQ in Miller Park. Fire Chief Greg Wormser says it was important to celebrate this year because the pandemic made first responders too busy to celebrate last year.
Charitieswelovedexter.com

Dread Strong Staff Appreciation Award: Make a donation to EFD

It is time again for EFD’s next round of Dread Strong Staff Appreciation Awards! Twice yearly EFD offers this opportunity for students and families to recognize DCS staff members who have demonstrated excellence in education. A Dread Strong Award is a meaningful way to recognize a teacher or staff person...
Mcclain County, OKPurcell Register

Appreciation dinner May 27

Veterans and law enforcement will be feted at an appreciation dinner May 27 at the McClain County Community Center. Call or text Nathan at 405-820-0611 to reserve your $15 tickets. There is no charge for veterans or law enforcement officers. The dinner, which will be served at 6:30 p.m., will...
Cleveland Jewish News

Isaak-Shapiro offers appreciation

It was wonderful to see so many friends and colleagues at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School’s “Spring Jubilee: Live in Your Living Room,” in celebration of the school’s (first) 51 years (“Mandel JDS recognizes school successes, future at jubilee,” May 28). Personally and professionally, I was a...
Nevis, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

LETTER: Appreciation for Nevis School

I want to thank CHI St. Joseph’s Community Health and the Nevis School for putting any personal opinions or agendas aside to ensure convenient access to the COVID-19 vaccine for those families in our school community who would choose to get vaccinated. I am proud of our school community and...
Rahway, NJRenna Media

Franklin School Teacher Appreciation Week

This school year has been unlike any other. In these unprecedented times, the administration at Franklin Elementary School in Rahway wanted to make sure that their teachers know how much they are appreciated. Therefore, when Teacher Appreciation Week arrived during the first week of May, teachers at the school were...
Los Angeles, CAhwchronicle.com

Appreciating interaction

It’s just the truth. Being at school every day is tiring. Waking up early in the morning, driving in Los Angeles traffic, physically walking to different classrooms—it’s a lot to manage after a year of attending school through an online application on our computers. With full-time in-person school beginning for every grade level, it may be more difficult for us to face the rest of the year outside of the comfort of our beds.
Bradford, PAMorning Times

Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc., celebrates Staff Appreciation Day

The end of the Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s program year is quickly approaching and there is no better time to look back and reflect on the past 12 months. There have been many challenges. To celebrate and thank their staff for their commitment to quality education, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. (BTHS) Administration held a Staff Appreciation Day.
Cascade, IAcpioneer.com

Chamber of Commerce holds appreciation dinner

On May 26, the Cascade Chamber of Commerce held its 15th annual Appreciation Dinner for its business owner members. The first of these dinners was held in 2005 and continued in the form of an annual dinner at the Legion Hall. Traditionally, the meal was catered and could only be...
newsontheneck.com

‘Appreciation for Warsaw’

For the last several years, we’ve appreciated and benefited from the efforts that have been made to make Warsaw a more welcoming place to live, shop, and socialize. And, for those of us who enjoy the outdoors and the opportunities for healthful outdoor exercise, we have particularly welcomed the recent investment in the new tennis courts at the community college. It is a beautiful recreation facility and in the few weeks since the courts have been open, they’ve attracted more and more grateful users.
San Marcos, CAthevistapress.com

Military Appreciation Month!

San Marcos, CA -Officially designated by Congress, Military Appreciation Month takes place every year throughout the entire month of May. Every year, the president issues an annual proclamation reminding Americans to celebrate this patriotic month that pays tribute to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom. May is...
Georgia Stateuga.edu

Appreciation breakfast recognizes university staff members

Rounding out Staff Appreciation Week, all UGA staff members were invited to enjoy a drive-through breakfast on Thursday, May 20. Courtesy of the Office of the President, the celebratory event was held in recognition of the dedicated staff members who helped make 2020 a successful year, despite the challenges presented by COVID-19.
Exira, IAswiowanewssource.com

Ballou receives appreciation

Recently the Audubon County Historical Society presented Dennis Ballou, left, with a gift certificate in appreciation for 10 years of mowing and clearing snow at the old Court House Museum in Exira. Presenting the gift is Dennis Carter representing the Historical Society.
Delta County, CODelta County Independent

Showing some appreciation

Many community supporters speak out at meetings, make newspaper headlines, enjoy photo ops and accumulate social media likes (and dislikes) but it is the unsung contributors that I most appreciate. They are the ones whose works are long lasting and impactful. Chris Miller, the director at Fort Uncompahgre in Delta, is one of those unsung contributors. It is her energy and enthusiasm that makes the Fort, not only an asset to Delta County and inviting to our visitors, but a resource and reminder of the history that we share as residents.
Lifestylemanchestermo.gov

Appreciation Days at the Pool

This summer, we will show our appreciation to those who go above and beyond for our community and families by offering free admission to the Aquatic Center.