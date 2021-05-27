Local Hong-Kong-style ice cream shop closes original location in San Antonio
San Antonio's first Instagram-worthy bubble waffle cone business is permanently closing its original location in San Antonio. Kevin Chu, co-owner of Kuma, a Hong Kong-style ice cream shop, said their last day at its 6565 Babcock Road shop ends on Monday, May 31. He said they decided not to renew their five-year lease because "you never know what the future holds" – alluding to the struggle all businesses with through during the coronavirus pandemic.www.mysanantonio.com