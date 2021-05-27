Cancel
Health

Understanding the impact of removable partial dentures on patients' lives and their attitudes to oral care

By Mita Shaha, Roshan Varghese, Mounir Atassi
Nature.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroduction Due to a rising prevalence of removable partial denture (RPD) use, there is an unmet need to explore the psychological impact on patient wellbeing. Aim To assess the psychological effects of consumers losing teeth and receiving partial dentures to better manage their needs. Design Four market research surveys, undertaken...

#Oral Hygiene#Dentures#Consumer Behaviour#Patient Care#Oral Care#Rpd
