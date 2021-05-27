Rain delay, Atlanta no match for Red Sox on this night

UNDATED (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the bashing Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep up their power surge at Fenway Park this evening. Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run shots over the Green Monster as Toronto hit eight home runs — the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox — in an 18-4 romp Sunday. The Blue Jays have hit 13 homers the past two days in Boston, with nine of them going over the Monster. Toronto’s Marcus Semien, meanwhile, stretched his road hitting streak to 26 games, best in the majors since Dexter Fowler hit safely in 27 straight road games for the Cubs from September 2015 to May 2016.