Electric carmaker Tesla has received the Environmental Protection Agency or EPA range rating for Model S Long Range. The EPA determines an estimated operating range of a vehicle on a charge. The rating shows an improvement in the power efficiency of Tesla’s new car. The vehicle was supposed to have 412 miles of range when it was first announced. Tesla founder Elon Musk made the announcement during a delivery event of the vehicle. However, the vehicle showed an improved rating a few days later. According to the data published on Tesla’s website, the vehicle has 405 miles of range. With this, the new Model S Long Range has received its official EPA range rating.