High-quality data has been integral in tackling COVID-19 and delivering digitally driven, citizen-centred integrated care. At the beginning of the year, NHSX developed a national imaging database to identify patterns and variations of COVID-19 in UK patients. In Israel, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he had secured a deal with Pfizer which enabled all citizens of Israel to receive a vaccination, in exchange for anonymised statistical data and details about efficacy of inocuations. Experts discussed the potential of data to transform health services, and the challenges to overcome, during the 'Data as the Lifeblood of Stronger, Digitally-Connected Integrated Care Systems' session today (8 June).