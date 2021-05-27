ADAC Automotive and L2L Win Prestigious Award for Operational Excellence from National Association of Manufacturers

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. ADAC Automotive, the leading Tier 1 supplier of vehicle access products, received the 2021 Operational Excellence award from the Manufacturing Leadership Council at the annual Awards Gala on May 19 . The award also recognized L2L, a digital reliability and production platform provider, as a Technology Partner for ADAC Automotive. The 2021 summit and awards gala recognize and honor excellence in manufacturing and industry leadership in global manufacturing.

