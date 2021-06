ELLENSBURG — Austin Ohland's big day at the plate carried Central Washington to a sweep of Saint Martin's on the final day of the regular season. The freshman catcher's walkoff single gave the Wildcats a 5-4 Game 1 win and he closed out the series by going 3-for-4 with three doubles and 4 RBI in an 11-5 win. Selah graduate Reid Rasmussen picked up his team-best fifth win of the season by pitching four innings without giving up an earned run.