IoT Can Finally Go Mainstream - Blynk Business Software Opening to Developers

By PRWeb
Times Union
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. The new Blynk platform will empower millions of engineers and entrepreneurs worldwide to build and commercialize new connected products without the heavy investment typically required to start an IoT-enabled business. The new software is designed to support projects at any scale. From personal DIY projects to millions of commercial connected devices, the out-of-the-box platform offering will cover 90-100% of use cases a business can face in the first few years of IoT operations.

