NWS Issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch Including San Angelo

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO, TX – The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a large portion of West Texas including the city of San Angelo effective until 11 p.m. Thursday. The watch covers a vast area of West Texas stretching from the...

sanangelolive.com
#West Texas#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Severe Weather#Tornado#Storm#The Big Bend#Email#Severe Thunderstorms#Winds#Frequent Lightning#News#Sundays#Subscribers
