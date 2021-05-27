Cancel
Illinois State

Evolution Space Emerges from Rebrand and Moves Rocket Manufacturing to Illinois

By PRWeb
Times Union
 7 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Evolution Space, the world’s first nanosatellite incubator, today announced its new brand identity after rebranding from Sugarhouse Aerospace. In addition, the company has moved its manufacturing facility to the Rockford, Illinois area. Evolution Space will offer rapid and affordable suborbital space launches for nanosatellites and other nanosat-sized payloads that can be booked online and direct-to-consumer. It is currently working towards a static fire test in June that will be carried out at its new private motor testing facility built in conjunction with the new plant.

