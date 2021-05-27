Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Lemon Larry is Now Serving Consumers in the State of Texas Who Have Purchased Vehicles Considered a Lemon Under State Laws

By PRWeb
Times Union
 7 days ago

HOUSTON (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Lemon Larry is now assisting consumers in Texas, helping connect them to an experienced lemon law attorney after purchasing a car that may qualify as a lemon. The service Lemon Larry offers is very valuable, as most consumers are very confused about what actually constitutes a lemon. Lemon Larry educates consumers about what constitutes a lemon, and provides a simple, free, online pre-qualification process to help determine if the vehicle may be a lemon. If it qualifies, a referral is made to a lemon lawyer for further discussion and review of the potential case.

www.timesunion.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Laws#State Of Texas#Advertising#Vehicles#Legal Costs#State Attorneys#State Costs#Prweb#Texas Lemon Laws#Lemon Law Attorneys#Legal Assistance#Compensation#Out Of Pocket Costs#Prweb Visit#Co Founder#Review#Email Help Lemonlarry Com#Online Screening Process
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsinsideevs.com

Which US States Have The Most EV Charging Points Per Vehicle?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
PoliticsJanesville Gazette

Editorial: Under Marsy’s Law, darkness descends on the 'Sunshine State'

Florida’s motto, the “Sunshine State,” stands for more than our climate. We’ve set national examples for open government in making records available to the public and requiring virtually every meeting to be held where citizens can see and hear them. But those laws passed when Florida had forward-looking legislators and...
Texas Statethekatynews.com

Texas Tobacco Settlement Agreement

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a settlement agreement with major tobacco companies that will result in $195 million paid to Texas. The lawsuit arose out of the 1998 Texas Tobacco Settlement Agreement, by which major tobacco companies must make annual payments to Texas to reimburse it for smoking-related health care costs. In 2015, ITG Brands LLC acquired four cigarette brands from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company—Kool, Maverick, Salem, and Winston—but neither company made the required settlement […]
Ukiah, CAFort Bragg Advocate-News

Former inmate becomes a firefighter under state’s new law

UKIAH — Bob Boyd, attorney at law, cleared the way for his client to become an emergency medical technician when he successfully petitioned to expunge a felony from his client’s record — a legal remedy made possible through AB 2147, which was signed into law Jan. 1. The law enables formerly incarcerated people to clear their records after their completion of fire camp and exit from prison.
Texas Statetexasscorecard.com

Constitutional Carry to Become State Law in Texas

AUSTIN — Texans will soon have a greater ability to defend themselves and their families, thanks to a soon-to-be state law. On Monday, the Texas Legislature finalized House Bill 1927, or constitutional carry, to protect citizens’ Second Amendment rights to self-defense. Under the law, Texans 21 or older—who aren’t otherwise prohibited from owning a gun—may carry a handgun without permission from the government.
Crawford County, PAMeadville Tribune

Brooks' lemon law bill for motorcycles clears Senate

The state Senate has unanimously approved legislation introduced by Sen. Michele Brooks to enact a "lemon law" for motorcycles, to better protect consumers who purchase or lease motorcycles with manufacturing defects that cannot be remedied after several attempts. Currently, the Automobile Lemon Law protects those who purchase vehicles by requiring...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

FCA on Hook for More Attorneys’ Fees in Settled Lemon Law Case

A couple who received a modest amount more in settlement during their lemon law trial against FCA US LLC than the automaker offered three months earlier must be allowed to recover attorneys’ fees for the period in between the offers, a California appeals court ruled. The claimed hours of work...
Pennsylvania StateRideApart

New Pennsylvania Bill May Extend State Lemon Law To Some Bikes

In January, 2021, Pennsylvania state senator Michele Brooks introduced legislation that would amend the state’s existing vehicle lemon law to include motorcycles. Under the proposal as written, coverage would extend to people who buy or lease new motorcycles in the state with regard to manufacturing defects that remain unsolved after multiple reasonable attempts.
Politicslyonsrecorder.org

Off-road vehicle new state law / and Lyons golf cart ordinances

On May 7, 2021 Governor Jared Polis signed into state law that off highway vehicles (OHV), regardless of the state or other jurisdiction in which the off-highway vehicle is registered or titled, will not be allowed on public streets, roads, or highways of the State. Off highway vehicles include ATVs, four wheelers, and side-by-sides, and more.
Texas Statetexasscorecard.com

New Texas Law Will Protect State’s Infrastructure from Enemy Nations

AUSTIN — Amid a slew of threats to our state’s power grid, state lawmakers have taken action to protect against at least one of them—hostile countries. After receiving the state legislature’s approval, the “Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act” will now head to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. The Act states that Texas businesses and government officials are not allowed to make infrastructure agreements with certain foreign countries, nor give them control or direct or remote access to any of the state’s core systems.
Louisiana Statebizmagsb.com

Mandatory COVID Vaccines at LSU? Attorney General Says Not Legal

Citing federal and state law protections for employees and students, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is urging Louisiana State University to not mandate COVID vaccines at the school. In a letter to Interim President Thomas Galligan, Attorney General Landry says LSU should not require COVID vaccinations for students or condition...
Congress & CourtsBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

U.S. Supreme Court clarifies authority of tribal police on reservations

Addressing a situation that could become increasingly common in Oklahoma, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that tribal law enforcement officers can temporarily detain and search non-Indian suspects traveling on public roads in Indian reservations. In a unanimous decision in a case from the Crow Reservation in Montana, the high...
americanbar.org

ABA honors 2021 recipients for government and public sector service

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 —The establishment of the first formalized tribal holistic defense model in the nation, court help centers to address barriers to justice, pandemic-related reforms to the civil justice system and legal professionalism are the areas recognized by the American Bar Association Government and Public Sector Lawyers Division (GPSLD) for the recipients of its 2021 Dorsey, Hodson and Nelson Awards. The annual awards are for outstanding work in the government and public sector.
Mississippi StateMeridian Star

Did the Supreme Court put Mississippi's voter ID law in jeopardy?

The Mississippi Supreme Court’s decision to nullify the state’s ballot initiative process could make the state’s voter identification law susceptible to a legal challenge. Now some attorneys are researching the possibility of challenging the law, which requires Mississippians show a government-issued photo ID at their polling place in order to...