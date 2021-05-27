Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Research investigates how TBIs and treatments differ between men and women

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. New research has determined that the window of opportunity to provide possible treatments for patients suffering from traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) differs depending on whether the patient is male or female. Building on this, scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) and Arizona State University have teamed up on the first study looking at sex-targeted drug delivery for TBI in a five-year, $2.5 million project funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Tbi#Brain Science#Cdc#Health Science#Medical Studies#Traumatic Brain Injuries#Medical Treatment#Research Scientists#Clinical Studies#Houston New#Arizona State University#Nih#Americans#Cdc#Aaas#Eurekalert#Tbis#Treatments#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Minoritiesdoctorslounge.com

Diagnosis, Treatment of Gender Dysphoria Varies Among Children

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Only 29 percent of children and adolescents with gender dysphoria receive a gender dysphoria-related diagnosis (GDRD), and 25 percent are prescribed gender-affirming hormonal treatment (GAHT), according to a study published online June 7 in Pediatrics. Stephanie Wagner, M.D., M.P.H., from the Emory University...
CancerMedicalXpress

Replicating patients' tumors to test different treatments

Every tumor is different, every patient is different. So how do we know which treatment will work best for the patient and eradicate the cancer? In order to offer a personalized treatment that best suits the case being treated, a team of scientists led by the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, had already developed a spheroidal reproduction of tumors that integrates the tumor cells, but also their microenvironment. However, the immune system had not yet been taken into account, even though it can either be strengthened or destroyed by the treatment given to the patient. Today, the Geneva team has succeeded in integrating two types of immune cells that come directly from the patient into the spheroidal structure, making it possible to test the various possible treatments and select the most effective. These results can be read in the journal Cancers.
Cancerfoxbaltimore.com

New research into melanoma treatments at GBMC

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. In fact, more people are diagnosed with skin cancer in the U.S. each year than all other cancers combined. Mei Tang, M.D., a Medical Oncologist and Hematologist at The Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute at GBMC, says one reason for the large number of diagnoses is the fact that Americans are living longer.
CancerEurekAlert

NIH grant boosts computational search for cancer drugs

HOUSTON - (June 7, 2021) - Computer scientist Lydia Kavraki of Rice University's Brown School of Engineering has won a prestigious National Institutes of Health U01 grant to develop a new approach to model and analyze protein-ligand interactions in cancer research. The end goal is to create a proteomics toolkit,...
Cancertimespub.com

Center for Neuro-Oncology leads new brain tumor guidelines paper

Capital Health’s Center for Neuro-Oncology, part of Capital Institute for Neurosciences and the Capital Health Cancer Center, continues to demonstrate nationally the program’s leadership and commitment to clinical excellence. Recently, the Center’s neurosurgical director, Dr. Navid Redjal, led publication of guidelines for the treatment of brain tumors, in addition to announcing the participation of Capital Health in two new immunotherapy trials for glioblastoma patients.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Cardiac Monitor Implant Detects A-Fib in More Stroke Patients

WEDNESDAY, June 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients with ischemic stroke attributed to large- or small-vessel disease, an insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) more frequently detects atrial fibrillation (AF) over 12 months than usual care with external cardiac monitoring, according to a study published in the June 1 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Common mechanism found for diverse brain disorders: Study

Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) have identified a common mechanism underlying a spectrum of epilepsy syndromes and neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism, that are caused by variations in a gene encoding a vital transporter protein in the brain. Their findings, reported last month in the journal Brain, suggest that...
Bethesda, MDMedscape News

Scientists Discover New Genetic Form of ALS in 11 Children

(Reuters Health) - Scientists have identified four specific, dominant variants of the SPTLC1 gene in 11 children from seven different families who appear to have a new and unique form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The findings suggest that ALS, typically presenting as a rapidly progressive and fatal condition diagnosed...
ScienceEurekAlert

Researchers identify a molecule critical to functional brain rejuvenation

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021--Recent studies suggest that new brain cells are being formed every day in response to injury, physical exercise, and mental stimulation. Glial cells, and in particular the ones called oligodendrocyte progenitors, are highly responsive to external signals and injuries. They can detect changes in the nervous system and form new myelin, which wraps around nerves and provides metabolic support and accurate transmission of electrical signals. As we age, however, less myelin is formed in response to external signals, and this progressive decline has been linked to the age-related cognitive and motor deficits detected in older people in the general population. Impaired myelin formation also has been reported in older individuals with neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis or Alzheimer's and identified as one of the causes of their progressive clinical deterioration.
Medical Scienceuclahealth.org

UCLA Health researchers identify a new type of drug as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease

Constraining brain cells from sharing the disease-causing protein with neighboring cells slows the spread of damage. People with Parkinson’s disease may spend years struggling with debilitating symptoms, including loss of balance and coordination, inability to move, and difficulty speaking and swallowing. Available treatments only address the symptoms of the disease, not the underlying cause – and because patients can live with the disease for a long time, the effectiveness of current treatments wanes over time. New treatments are needed that can help stave off debilitating symptoms and help patients retain their independence longer.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Study Pinpoints Cancer Patients at Highest Risk From COVID

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Hospitalized patients with active cancer are more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who've survived cancer and patients who've never had cancer, a new study shows. Researchers analyzed the records of nearly 4,200 patients hospitalized at NYU Langone Medical Center in New...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Lundquist investigators in global study expanding genomic research of different ancestries

LOS ANGELES (May 31, 2021) -- Today The Lundquist Institute announced that its investigators contributed data from several studies, including data on Hispanics, African-Americans and East Asians, to the international MAGIC collaboration, composed of more than 400 global academics, who conducted a genome-wide association meta-analysis led by the University of Exeter. Now published in Nature Genetics, their findings demonstrate that expanding research into different ancestries yields more and better results, as well as ultimately benefitting global patient care. Up to now nearly 87 percent of genomic research of this type has been conducted in Europeans.
Diseases & TreatmentsUroToday

A Study to Improve the Diagnosis of Bladder Cancer - BladderPath Study - Jim Catto & Gary Steinberg

With the oncological safety of TURBT unknown, staging inaccuracies are commonplace, and correct treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer is potentially delayed. The BladderPath study is looking at using a multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging (mpMRI) scan to diagnose bladder cancer that has grown into the muscle. Drs. Jim Catto and Gary Steinberg join Dr. Ashish Kamat in a discussion about the need for TURBT in the management of muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Dr. Catto provides a discussion on TURBT is not needed and Dr. Steinberg shares his Pro-TURBT experience. The BladderPath Study aims to determine how accurate MRI scans are at diagnosing invasive bladder and if the MRI reduces treatment waiting times for patients with invasive bladder cancer, and finally if the scan avoids unnecessary TURBT in the treatment process.