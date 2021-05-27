Cancel
TV Series

Damon Lindelof, 'Young Sheldon' Writer Tara Hernandez Set Drama 'Mrs. Davis' at Peacock

By Joe Otterson
 7 days ago

The series is titled "Mrs. Davis." Plot details on the series are being kept under wraps, but it is said to be an exploration of faith versus technology and an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions. Peacock has given the show a 10-episode order.

Damon Lindelof
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Who, and What, Is Damon Lindelof’s Mrs. Davis?

Damon Lindelof has already gotten you Lost, brought you Leftovers, and convinced you to watch Watchmen. Now, he’s ready to introduce you to the mysterious Mrs. Davis. According to an announcement from the streamer on Thursday, Peacock has placed a straight-to-series order for the new ten-episode drama from Lindelof and Young Sheldon writer Tara Hernandez, to be produced by Warner Bros. Television. Hernandez will showrun Mrs. Davis, in addition to co-writing the series with Lindelof; both will executive produce.
Peacock takes off with WBTV’s Mrs Davis

NBCUniversal-owned US streamer Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a new drama from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, produced by Warner Bros Television (WBTV). Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but the 10-episode series is described a “wonderfully weird” exploration of faith versus technology. The streamer said...
Original Webtoon Writer Of “Imitation” Shows Love For The Drama Adaptation

The original webtoon writer of “Imitation” has shared her thoughts on the recent drama adaptation!. KBS 2TV’s “Imitation” is based on the hit webtoon of the same name and follows the lives of idols in the entertainment industry. After the original webtoon was released in 2014, it surpassed 480 million views, reaching over 4.4 million subscribers and racking up more than 600,000 comments, showing off its global popularity.
Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Drama Enlists Nat Wolff

Peacock’s Tiger King series is rounding out its cast. Actor-musician Nat Wolff has boarded the Joe Exotic limited series starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell. Based on Wondery’s Joe Exotic podcast from host and reporter Robert Moor, the show centers on big cat enthusiast Baskin (SNL‘s McKinnon), who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Hedwig’s Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous. (The show has no connection to the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, which was one of the early streaming breakout hits at the outset of the pandemic last year.)
Sam Esmail and ‘Palm Springs’ Writer Andy Siara Teaming Up For Comedic Mystery Peacock Series ‘The Resort’

Palm Springs writer Andy Siara is teaming up with Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail for the eight-episode miniseries The Resort at Peacock. Designed as the first of potentially many seasons, The Resort is described as an examination of love wrapped in a criminal conspiracy, set at a picturesque location. The first eight installments will take place at an all-inclusive destination along the Mayan Riviera and follow a married couple on the brink of divorce who become involved in one of the Yucatan’s most infamous unsolved mysteries. Siara will write all eight episodes of The Resort.
‘The Resort’: Peacock Orders Mystery Series From ‘Palm Springs’ Writer and ‘Mr. Robot’ Creator

Andy Siara, the writer of the Hulu comedy Palm Springs, is heading to television for his next project. NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock has ordered eight episodes of a new show called The Resort, which is described as “a multi-generational exploration of love, marriage, and family vacations, set amidst one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries.” Siara will write and executive produce this new show alongside Allison Miller, while Sam Esmail, the creator of USA Network’s tech mystery show Mr. Robot and the Amazon drama Homecoming, will serve as an executive producer.
Peacock Announces 'The Resort,' A New Dark Comedic Mystery Set In A Tropical Paradise

Peacock has announced a new dark comedy set in Mexico's Mayan Riviera amidst a bizarre unsolved mystery. “The Resort” promises to explore “thrill, mystery, love and a tropical backdrop,” according to a press release announcing the project. The show, billed as a “true-crime love story” by Deadline will be created by “Palm Springs” writer Andy Siara and “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail.
Rachel Bay Jones joins Chuck Lorre's CBS comedy

Washington [US], June 1 (ANI): Television personality and actor Rachel Bay Jones is set to star for a recurring role on the second season of CBS' comedy 'The United States of Al', starring Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young, from Chuck Lorre, David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari. According to Deadline, created...
Netflix Promotes Peter Friedlander to Head of U.S. Scripted TV, Brian Wright Exiting

Brian Wright, Netflix’s head of overall deals who had overseen shows including “Stranger Things,” is leaving the company. Friedlander, most recently head of spectacle and event TV programming, is assuming oversight of the company’s partnerships with creative talent. That’s in addition to Friedlander’s duties leading Netflix’s U.S. comedy and drama teams and continuing to head the big-budget spectacle/event TV group.
Breathe - Melissa Barrera To Headline Netflix Survival Drama

Melissa Barrera (Vida, In the Heights) is set as the lead of Breathe, Netflix’s one-hour drama series from Blindspot creator Martin Gero and writer-executive producer Brendan Gall, and Warner Bros. Television. In Breathe, written by Gero and Gall, when a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness,...
Peacock gives Straight to Series Order for New Drama ‘Mrs. Davis’

In a highly competitive situation, Peacock announced a straight-to-series, 10-episode order for the new drama MRS. DAVIS, from Tara Hernandez (“The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon”) and Damon Lindelof, produced by Warner Bros. Television. Tara Hernandez most recently served as a writer and co-executive producer of TV’s #1 comedy, “Young...
New to HBO Max in June 2021

From just outside of the 181st street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community, comes the cinematic event “In The Heights,” debuting in theaters and on HBO Max June 11. The Warner Bros. Pictures film fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling that captures a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience. New Line Cinema’s “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” premieres in theaters and on HBO Max June 4, revealing a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. Both films will be available to stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices.
A Forgotten Keanu Reeves Thriller Is Blowing Up On Netflix

At some point in their careers, you can guarantee that almost any actor who either resides on the Hollywood A-list or has designs on getting there will star in a courtroom drama or legal thriller, in what has apparently become something of a rite of passage. Denzel Washington and Julia...