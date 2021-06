The Friends of South Park Township Library will hold their annual fiscal year-end meeting on Tuesday, June 29 at the fireplace inside the South Park Township Library. Members are welcome to attend. Since the library is now open only to 8 PM, their meeting will begin promptly at 6:45 PM. Anyone wishing to attend, should be at meeting 5 minutes before meeting begins. Officers for 2021-22 will be announced at this meeting. Community Day to be discussed also possible fall Book Sale.