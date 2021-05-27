42-year-old man jailed after admitting to taking items from Summerfield residence
A Belleview man was jailed Monday after admitting to taking multiple items from a Summerfield residence. Marion County sheriff's deputies spoke with the owner of a residence in the 9200 block of S.E. 144th Place, who claimed he saw 42-year-old Daniel Nicole Green inside the house with the door closed. He said Green walked out of the residence a short time later with a handful of tools and he confronted him, a sheriff's office report states.