42-year-old man jailed after admitting to taking items from Summerfield residence

An Ocala woman was arrested recently after her man friend reported being attacked while attempting to take a laptop and leave their residence. The victim claimed he and 22-year-old Elaine I. Rey had a “highly verbal altercation” and she told him to leave their residence. The victim said while he was gathering his things, he grabbed a computer he believed to be his and Rey said it didn’t belong to him. He said Rey then started pushing and kicking him, a sheriff’s office report states.