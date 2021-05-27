Afya (AFYA) Announces Entering into of Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of UNIGRANRIO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On June 21, 2021, MicroVision, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an At-the-Market Issuance Sales Agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC ("Craig-Hallum") pursuant to which the Company may sell, at its option, up to an aggregate of $140 million in shares of its common stock through Craig-Hallum, as sales agent. Sales of the common stock made pursuant to the Sales Agreement, if any, will be made under the Company's effective Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed on February 16, 2021 (the "Registration Statement"). Prior to any sales under the Sales Agreement, the Company will deliver a placement notice to Craig-Hallum that will set the parameters for such sale of shares, including the number of shares to be issued, the time period during which sales are requested to be made, any limitation on the number of shares that may be sold in any one trading day and any minimum price below which sales may not be made. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Sales Agreement, Craig-Hallum may sell the shares, if any, only by methods deemed to be an "at the market" offering as defined in Rule 415 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including without limitation sales made directly through The Nasdaq Global Market, by means of ordinary brokers' transactions, in negotiated transactions, to or through a market maker other than on an exchange or otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices, or at negotiated prices and/or any other method permitted by law. Craig-Hallum will use commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices to sell the shares in accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement and any applicable placement notice. The Company cannot provide any assurances that it will issue any shares pursuant to the Sales Agreement.