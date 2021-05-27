Cancel
Afya (AFYA) Announces Entering into of Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of UNIGRANRIO

 2021-05-27

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) today announced it entered into a purchase agreement for the acquisition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Afya Participações S.A., of 100% of the total share capital of Universidade do Grande Rio Professor José de Souza Herdy (“UNIGRANRIO”).

