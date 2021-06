For the first time in more than a year, Central Virginia Community College students, faculty and alumni were welcomed back to campus Wednesday night. Though campus has been mostly closed to students and staff since March 2020, CVCC held a “Parade of Graduates” on Wednesday night on its main campus in Lynchburg, honoring its 2020 and 2021 graduates for their accomplishments. CVCC alumni, faculty and staff lined the sidewalk, cheering as dozens of graduates and their families drove through campus one last time as students.