Audit of flumazenil use in special care and oral surgery sedation services
Background The National Patient Safety Agency (2008) has advised against routine reliance on flumazenil for reversal of sedation and encourages regular audit to help identify issues with excessive dosing of midazolam. This multi-centre audit of flumazenil use across both community-based special care and dental hospital oral surgery specialist services was conducted to compare practice against that reported from other UK sedation services.www.nature.com