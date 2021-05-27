The Most Spectacular Corrections From the New York Times’ Weddings Column

Every day brings a new Twitter smackdown–or two or three–but as I write this in mid May, the platform is hosting a real humdinger. Atlantic writer and Twitter starlet (over 200,000) Elizabeth Bruenig published a Mother’s Day article in the New York Times describing her surprise pregnancy at age 25, an unusually young age in the small cosmos of NYT readers, and the unexpected richness and clarity the baby, and now that baby’s younger sister, have brought her. Bruenig might have suggested chaining children to a radiator for all the disgust it inspired. In general, the writer's Twitter feed is a disorienting read, completely alien to the bloodthirsty spirit of what we Twitter addicts fondly call “this hellsite.” She posts photos of the frosted cookies and artfully presented dinners she makes for her family and friends, and she exhibits unabashed affection for her husband, pundit Matt Bruenig, who by many accounts doesn’t always arouse such feelings in people. I’ve never met her in person, but Bruenig’s Twitter persona radiates a combination of wit, generosity, and contentment as rare these days as a bright blue sky in Beijing. So, of course, she makes many people very angry.