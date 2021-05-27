Cancel
Relationship Advice

The Most Spectacular Corrections From the New York Times’ Weddings Column

By Delia Marinescu
Slate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Times recently announced it is hiring a weddings editor to cover topics related to “how we meet, date, marry and separate.” In addition to other requirements, the job description says that the editor needs to be “highly skilled at hard fact editing.”. That might sound a bit...

slate.com
New York Times

Prof. Ed Boyden speaks with New York Times reporter Carl Zimmer about how scientists were able to partially restore a patient’s vision using optogenetics. “So far, I’ve thought of optogenetics as a tool for scientists primarily, since it’s being used by thousands of people to study the brain,” says Boyden, who helped pioneer the field of optogenetics. “But if optogenetics proves itself in the clinic, that would be extremely exciting.”
New York City, NYSlate

The New York Times Doesn’t Know What Pride Is For

This post is part of Outward, Slate’s home for coverage of LGBTQ life, thought, and culture. . In her major new account of ACT UP New York, Let the Record Show, writer Sarah Schulman recalls that the infamous AIDS activist group had a special nickname for a certain paper of record: the “New York Crimes.” Though a bit goofy, the pun drew attention to the New York Times’ very serious history of institutional homophobia and, at the time, derelict coverage of the HIV epidemic that ACT UP was fighting. While the paper has improved by many measures in the decades since, it showed a little flicker of its old self this week.
New York City, NYColossal

Gradients and Everyday Objects Reinterpret the Day’s Events by Concealing the Cover of The New York Times

Last summer, Sho Shibuya began a visual archive of the day’s sunrise by painting vibrant gradients in their likeness over the cover of The New York Times. The smooth, colorful transitions literally masked the daily headlines, offering a reprieve from the news and establishing a morning ritual that the Brooklyn-based artist, who’s also behind the design studio Placeholder, continues today.
Family Relationshipstheparisreview.org

The Secret Identity of Janis Jerome

During one of the texting sessions that became our habit over the period I now think of as both late and early in our relationship, my mother revealed the existence of someone named Janis Jerome. The context of our exchange was my need for context: two years earlier I had set out to capture the terms of our estrangement, to build a frame so fierce and broad it might finally hold us both.
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

The First Black Woman-owned Art Gallery Opens in New York’s Chelsea Neighborhood

As the world begins to slowly reopen for business and pleasure, an art dealer and curator opened an art gallery in New York. According to its website, the Nicola Vassell Gallery is committed to discourse that widens the lens of the history and future of art. The New York Times reported that Vassell opened her own exhibition space on Tenth Avenue in the heart of Chelsea. The rare contemporary art gallery represents a bold business move, especially in light of doom-filled predictions about the future of brick-and-mortar galleries and pandemic-enforced efforts to build online sales, according to The New York Times.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Members of New York Times union fight back over fee hikes

The NewsGuild of New York is running out of money even as it succeeds in its recent organizing drives. And now it’s getting pushback on its plans to raise money by hiking membership fees. According to Vanity Fair’s Hive, the union behind recent unionization drives at the Daily News, Forbes,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Fortune

Inside the reopening of New York’s most famous hotel, The Plaza

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. New York City, the first U.S. epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, is all but fully reopened for business—and especially eager to get tourists back as well. Last month, the city government launched a $30 million campaign in an effort to bring back tourism. And this week, most businesses—including dining and hospitality—are able to operate at normal, 100% capacity again.
AfricaPosted by
Axios

Ethiopia expels New York Times reporter who covered Tigray war

Ethiopia expelled an Irish journalist covering the country and the war in the Tigray region for the New York Times, the newspaper reported Thursday. Why it matters: The government's decision to deport Simon Marks constitutes a "new blow to press freedom" in the country, the Times wrote. The state of...
New York City, NYNew York Post

It’s time to bring New York back to life

It’s time for a citywide victory party: America has beaten the pandemic. Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio should admit it today and give New York a full reopening so we can all celebrate over this first long weekend of summer — freely eating, drinking and laughing with the friends and family we’ve seen so little of the past year.
New York City, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Rat Island, New York – A Rodent Free Island

Rat Island is one of the smallest islands in New York and it rests in the shadow of Manhattan, one of the biggest islands in the world. The name suggests that it's infested by rodents. Truth is, this island is so small that boats couldn't see it at night and residents would use rattles as warning sounds. That is where the name Rat Island comes from.
Entertainmentrepublictimes.net

Live from New York… | Mark’s Remarks

Is anyone else wondering why Saturday Night Live isn’t having a heyday? I mean, they have one of the best opportunities to capitalize on the comedy coming out of our nation’s capital, and there seems to be nothing but radio silence. As far back as I can remember, the players...
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

Joe Concha On The New York Times Quietly Changing Headline On Column About Anti-Semitic Attacks

Joe Concha, Fox News Contributor, political columnist at the Hill to discuss The New York Times quietly changing headline on column about anti-semitic attacks. “Anti-Semitism, right. It’s like puppy mills and cancer. Those are things that we all can universally stand up and say, that is wrong. I am against that Republican, Democrat, libertarian, apolitical does not matter. And right when your head goes to wins and losses in terms of whether the red team or the blue team benefits, that is a bubble mentality. Michelle Goldberg wrote this piece. She is a classic bubble creature in terms of that thought process. But then the times even worse, they try to self edits the headline after they get all this blowback as far as a gift for the right. And they change the headline completely and they think no one’s going to notice except you have a bunch of Paul Revere’s that are out there on social media that do track this stuff, that do do these things called screen shots. And now The New York Times looks foolish. But if you’re going to change a headline and let’s say it’s something like a mass shooting and there’s information coming in that’s updating the situation, then fine. Of course, you could change the headline. But here’s an opinion piece. There’s no reason to change it unless you’re trying to cover your You know what? And that’s exactly what The New York Times was doing here.”
EconomyNieman Lab

The New York Times is reportedly looking into acquiring The Athletic

In 2017, The New York Times published a feature on The Athletic, a newish sports news organization hellbent on becoming “the local sports page for every city in the country.” During the interview, co-founder Alex Mather acknowledged a strategy of poaching sports writers from local papers. He was … less than apologetic.
New York City, NYmanhattan-institute.org

Growing Up Absurd: A Review of ‘Little Platoons’

Every day brings a new Twitter smackdown–or two or three–but as I write this in mid May, the platform is hosting a real humdinger. Atlantic writer and Twitter starlet (over 200,000) Elizabeth Bruenig published a Mother’s Day article in the New York Times describing her surprise pregnancy at age 25, an unusually young age in the small cosmos of NYT readers, and the unexpected richness and clarity the baby, and now that baby’s younger sister, have brought her. Bruenig might have suggested chaining children to a radiator for all the disgust it inspired. In general, the writer's Twitter feed is a disorienting read, completely alien to the bloodthirsty spirit of what we Twitter addicts fondly call “this hellsite.” She posts photos of the frosted cookies and artfully presented dinners she makes for her family and friends, and she exhibits unabashed affection for her husband, pundit Matt Bruenig, who by many accounts doesn’t always arouse such feelings in people. I’ve never met her in person, but Bruenig’s Twitter persona radiates a combination of wit, generosity, and contentment as rare these days as a bright blue sky in Beijing. So, of course, she makes many people very angry.