June is celebrated as Pride Month every year. It is a time for celebrating the lives of the LGBTQ+ community and amplifying their voices as equal members of society. The first-ever Pride in 1969 was a protest sparked by a violent police raid at Stonewall Inn, Manhattan, New York. Over the years, the protests may have turned into celebrations and parties, but it is still very much a reminder of resistance to oppression. Every year there are Pride parades in America as well as the world bringing the community together. But due to the pandemic, gatherings were not possible last year and to some extent this year as well.