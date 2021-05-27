Cancel
The 10 best Destiny 2 weapons you need to farm in Season of the Splicer

By Brendan Lowry
windowscentral.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween the new weapons added to the overall loot pool, the gear available from the Override activity, everything you can get from the Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner, and all the Vault of Glass raid weapons, perks, and mods, Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer has tons of amazing weapons for players to hunt down and farm. Here's a breakdown of the best 10 weapons to chase after during Season of the Splicer overall, as well as details on how you can get them and what the best perk rolls are for both PvE and PvP.

Saladin
