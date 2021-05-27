Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Willis Broadway Series returning to Civic Center this fall

Posted by 
We Are Iowa
We Are Iowa
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Performing Arts announced rescheduled performance dates for the Willis Broadway Series and related events Thursday morning. DMPA says the new shows, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin on Oct. 12 with "The Band Visits," a new musical. Here are some...

www.weareiowa.com
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Hamilton, IA
Des Moines, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harper Lee
Person
Bernadette Peters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Musical Performance#Concert#Fall#Tickets#Performance Dates#Tootsie#Organizers#Riverdance#1 Day Festival#To Kill A Mockingbird
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Ankeny, IADes Moines Business Record

Ankeny library recognized for its interior design

Ankeny’s Kirkendall Public Library, designed by OPN Architects in Des Moines, has received a Design Excellence Award from the International Interior Design Association Great Plains Chapter. The vision for the library, which opened in February 2020, was to model a traditional town square. The library’s Art Deco proportion and massing are modernized with material choices that lend a sense of endurance and permanence, according to a news release. A two-story open lobby visually and physically connects interior and exterior, while also creating a space for community and civic events that can function in support of the library and meeting rooms. The library’s interior includes crisp white walls and subtle wood accents on stairwells, drop ceiling features, and end-capped shelving. “We wanted the interior of the library to be reflective of all ages of the community,” Brett Mendenhall, project manager, said in a prepared statement. “The carpet acts as a wayfinding tool, highlighting circulation paths around the floor openings while also creating clear paths to checkout desks, children’s play areas, and sitting areas.”
Des Moines, IADaily Gate City

Bentonsport planning Flea Market & Craft Show

Bentonsport Historic District, nestled in a valley along the Des Moines River will have their annual Flea Market & Craft Show set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30. Observe the local blacksmith, woodworking and other demonstrations. Wine tasting by Wooden Wheel Vineyards will...
Clive, IADes Moines Business Record

Popular Clive restaurant closing in July

Table 128 Bistro and Bar, a popular restaurant that’s been open since 2013, is closing its doors in Clive but plans are in the works to reopen at a new location in the fall. “I was a little surprised by that and upset for about 10 minutes,” said Pritchard, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of American in Hyde Park, N.Y. “I decided to pick up a new lease and move. ... It’s surprising how gilded that [new door that opens] can be.”