Veyo Hiring 500 Drivers Across Connecticut in the Next 30 Days
New Veyo drivers will receive up to $900 in rewards and $7,500 in guaranteed earnings. Veyo, the first company to bring healthcare-credentialed rideshare to Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), today announced a new initiative to partner with 500 additional NEMT drivers in Connecticut over the next 30 days. Veyo is looking to expand their independent driver-provider (IDP) fleet and continue to support transportation to and from critical healthcare appointments for vulnerable populations and underserved communities including the elderly, seniors, low-income communities, and those with mobility issues.www.timesunion.com