Put-in-bay, OH

Port Clinton declares state of emergency due to flooding; Toledo closes floodgates; Cedar Point shut down early

WKYC
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Friday's rain and strong wind are prompting closures, road detours and lack of ferry service as flooding and pounding waves hit the Lake Erie region. Put-in-Bay police reported that an officer on the island rescued a family stranded in a flooded vehicle. In addition, Port Clinton entered into a state of emergency and Toledo closed Cullen Park and floodgates.

www.wkyc.com
