Mr. Will attacked the solutions without offering alternatives

I wonder why Sen. Mike Braun continues to be a promoter of division rather than unity. We deserve better. In his May 20 opinion piece Braun could have used his position as a United States senator to reasonably, intelligently and honestly discuss the serious issues of law enforcement reform. Instead we were presented a piece of hackery, a free political ad filled with inaccurate, misleading and false information. His fearmongering suggestion that Democrats "end goal is the end of law enforcement as we know it" is ironic: On the one hand he wants you to believe his knowingly false assertion that Democrats want to end law enforcement, period; while on the other hand he touts Indiana's recent policing reforms, which did in fact end law enforcement as we knew it. That Braun apparently does not see the internal inconsistencies of his article should make all of us worried about our representation in Congress. Simply attacking Democrats is not a solution to anything.