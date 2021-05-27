Cancel
Politics

Mr. Will attacked the solutions without offering alternatives

Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his May 23 op-ed, “An upward redistribution of wealth,” George F. Will tried to put a populist spin on his old-school Republican attack on Democratic policies. He derided Democratic proposals to “fiddle” with the market with subsidies to boost sales of electric vehicles because most go to folks with above-average incomes. Well, most new cars are bought by people with money. Furthermore, the benefits of lower emissions go to everyone who breathes.

www.washingtonpost.com
