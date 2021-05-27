Casting about for reasons to give ‘Joe Exotic’ a try

Yep, we’re still hearing about Joe Exotic, the self-styled Tiger King, and this time it’s in the form of cryptocurrency, which is experiencing a pretty big surge thanks to a few different sources. The plan is apparently to get enough people interested in the Tiger King coin to pay for Joe’s defense fund since it would appear that the guy is still seeking to come up with some way to get out of prison. What’s even more amazing, though it’s not too surprising, unfortunately, is that there are a lot of people that are willing to buy these coins and support Joe in their own way. Some are bound to do this out of some misguided sense of belief that Joe is a decent human being as he’s been trying to claim, while others might do it out of some perverse interest to get in on what a few might think of as a moment in pop culture history that they simply can’t miss out on. It’s enough to make a person shake their head and roll their eyes to think that anyone is still giving anything to Joe, but freedom of choice being what it is, there’s no way to stop anyone unless they’re trying to do something that’s bound to break a law in the process. The Tiger King coin came out not long after Carole Baskin, Joe’s mortal enemy, came out, which is definitely to be expected since to be fair, it doesn’t sound as though Joe is going to let this feud go anytime soon. Thinking that the fight between Joe and Carole is going to simply burn out while he’s incarcerated is beyond naive, but when it comes to cryptocurrency one has to wonder just who’s going to come out ahead since it sounds as though Baskin’s own attempts at creating a crypto coin are less about generating revenue than it is about offering another token to her fans that they can keep and cherish. If you’re not willing to believe that entirely don’t worry, you’re not alone, but the fact is that Carole has made it clear that the coins are for the fans and aren’t meant to be an investment.