Former DuPage County Auditor Bob Grogan’s cries of unfairness have earned him a full recount in his dogged effort win back the seat he once held. “I think this is a first in DuPage County,” Grogan posted on Facebook. “The court has ordered a full countywide recount for my race. We found hundreds of ballots that contained no election judges’ initials, which invalidates them. Not addressed in this ruling, but we will certainly be looking into why there are +1600 more ballots than people who voted.”