Giant music show benefits Salvation Farms
Salvation Farms’ Aid is back. On Sunday, June 13, at Camp Meade in Middlesex, Salvation Farms will hold its second annual benefit concert. Inspired by Farm Aid, Salvation Farms’ Aid features favorite local musicians covering national acts. This year’s line-up includes Rik Palieri covering Pete Seeger, Beg Steal or Borrow covering Del McCoury Band, Abby Sherman and The Way North covering Susan Tedeschi, Blues for Breakfast covering The Highwaymen, Mr. French covering Led Zeppelin, and Craig Mitchell covering Prince.www.vtcng.com