Giant music show benefits Salvation Farms

The unmistakable sound of polka music filled the SNPJ Farm grounds in Kirtland May 22 during the first of what is hoped to be an annual fundraising event for the venue. “Every year, our first event was always a pancake brunch,” SNPJ Farm Vice President Don Srnick said. “We get about 100 people, a lot of work and we make no money. We had a bad year last year, like every other business (because of the coronavirus pandemic). We really took a hit last year. We’re only open six months out of the year, we’re not open in the cold weather. So we had hardly any rentals. Everything was basically shut down. So I wanted to do something to raise a lot of money.”