Fifteen months ago, a group of Chinese scientists, working on the ground at the scene of the outbreak of a brand new virus, came to the conclusion that the novel coronavirus probably escaped from a government lab in Wuhan. They said so in the clearest possible terms, and then posted it on the internet. From our perspective, this struck us as an amazing and important story, and also, by the way, completely plausible. We expected a flurry of media interest in it. Where did this virus come from? That seemed worth knowing as people were dying of it. But no one asked the question. Instead, there was silence, punctuated only by occasional smirking about anti-Asian racism and conspiracy theories.