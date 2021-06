The next Dota 2 gameplay update is now live, bringing with it a fix to Tiny Toss and Timbersaw’s chain teleport. Overall, the 7.29d update is a massive, mostly nerf patch dropping ahead of the WePlay Esports AniMajor to try and balance a few elements of the game out. The biggest change being made is to Tiny, with the interaction between a player buying back while getting thrown by Toss no longer teleporting players back to the location where they die. This is massive, not only because it is something that has been a part of Dota for years, but also because it had major implications on a competitive game.