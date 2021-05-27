Auto racing: Wisconsin Mod Nationals in Superior canceled

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.