Auto racing: Wisconsin Mod Nationals in Superior canceled
The Wisconsin Modified Nationals scheduled for Thursday and Friday nights at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior have been canceled due to the weather. Gondik Law Speedway said in a release that the large amount of rain the area received over the past two weeks led to soft racing this past Friday night. That, along with more rain Sunday and Monday — and temperatures forecast around 40 degrees — led to the track making an early decision to cancel racing so fans could make other travel plans.