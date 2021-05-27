Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Auto racing: Wisconsin Mod Nationals in Superior canceled

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Modified Nationals scheduled for Thursday and Friday nights at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior have been canceled due to the weather. Gondik Law Speedway said in a release that the large amount of rain the area received over the past two weeks led to soft racing this past Friday night. That, along with more rain Sunday and Monday — and temperatures forecast around 40 degrees — led to the track making an early decision to cancel racing so fans could make other travel plans.

www.duluthnewstribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Superior, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Superior, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Weather#Auto Racing#Wisconsin Mod Nationals#Late Models#Super Stocks#Midwest Modifieds#Pure Stocks#Hornets#Soft Racing#Rain#Friday Nights#Temperatures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Wisconsin StateUSA Today

Wisconsin football moves up in the latest USA TODAY preseason rankings

After the completion of spring camp and spring games around the country, USA TODAY updated their list of the top 25 teams heading into the 2021 college football season. Wisconsin moved up a spot while staying in the top 15. The Badgers jumped from 14 to 13 in the rankings, with USA TODAY citing Wisconsin’s defense as the justification for their preseason expectations:
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking Wisconsin's 2021 schedule game-by-game from easiest to most difficult

110. That’s the number of days before Sept. 4 when the Penn State Nittany Lions visit Camp Randall Stadium and the Wisconsin Badgers kick off their 2021 football season. While some big-name schools are on Wisconsin’s 2021 slate, the schedule is actually manageable. Almost all of the big games are at home. Ohio State is nowhere to be seen. And out-of-conference bouts against Army and Eastern Michigan will give the team valuable experience before the must-win games come up.
Illinois StatePosted by
1440 WROK

Who Pays More For Beer? Wisconsin or Illinois?

Want to grab a case of your favorite brews north of the border, it's gonna cost you a few extra bucks...about three bucks more to be specific. WISN You are better off buying your beer in Illinois, and having cash left over for more beer!. With this study that was...
Wisconsin StateBucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin softball: season ends with tough loss to Purdue

I’d like to start this post off by apologizing for our lack of coverage of the softball team this season. It just kinda slipped through the cracks for us and that’s my bad. Anyways, the Wisconsin Badgers (18-22 overall) softball team ended their season on Sunday with a tough 7-6 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers (18-26 overall).
Superior, WILeader-Telegram

WITC rebranding itself as Northwood Technical College

SHELL LAKE — A northern Wisconsin technical college with campuses in New Richmond, Rice Lake, Ashland and Superior is adopting a new name. Effective in August, Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College will be renamed to Northwood Technical College. A new name, logo and mascot were announced on Monday after the process...
Wisconsin Stateantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
Wisconsin StateRiver Falls Journal

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Owl Lands On Wisconsin Man’s Neck After Crashing Into His Car

Here's one you don't see every day: An owl flew into a man's car over in Wisconsin and ended up landing on his neck!. I'm not sure who was more surprised in this story out of Winnebago County over in my home state of Wisconsin-- the guy driving the car, or the owl who flew into the moving car and ended up landing on the guy's neck!
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Wisconsin trading-card dealers see surge in pandemic

Jim’s Card Korner in Madison has been around for more than two decades. But it’s never seen demand for trading cards like this, said owner Jim Schaefer. The trading card boom isn’t limited to any particular sport, he said. And it’s also impacted Pokémon cards. Over the last year, many trading cards have increased sharply in value.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Chris Kroeze to perform at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Chris Kroeze and his band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday as part of SpringFest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Kroeze, of Barron, who was a runner-up on "The Voice," is known for songs such as "Tie A Knot," “Summer Song” and “Same Ole,” and his latest album is "We All Sing Along." Evan Pingel will open for Kroeze.
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

Mont du Lac RV Resort Campground Review

We just finished a weekend of camping at Mont du Lac RV Resort just outside of Duluth, MN. It's technically located in Superior, Wisconsin, but you get to it on Highway 23 through Minnesota. Here's our experience at the pretty new campground, and a couple of things you should know.
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

College softball: Kraemer sisters lead Wisconsin-Superior to UMAC championship

Wisconsin-Superior started Saturday by finishing off a come-from-behind, extra-innings victory in an elimination game that was suspended on Friday evening due to darkness. The fifth-seeded Yellowjackets capped Saturday by celebrating a UMAC postseason title and automatic berth to the NCAA Division III tournament after beating second-seeded Northwestern 5-2 and 4-0 at Kenwood Field in Duluth.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Elkhart Lake

John Mercure is joined by Todd Montaba, owner of Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake, and he shares why you should visit Elkhart Lake for your next golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.