After San Jose, the country is again in mourning. It’s time for America to say enough.

WHAT DO we know about the victims? Answering that question is one of the rituals that follows mass shootings in the United States. And so once again — this time after a gunman went on a rampage at a California light-rail yard — the country is hearing from anguished relatives about the lost lives of loved ones. How Taptejdeep Singh, 36, was a gregarious man who enjoyed playing volleyball and leaves behind a wife and two children. That 29-year-old Adrian Balleza couldn’t wait until his son was old enough to go fishing with him. How Michael Joseph Rudometkin just turned 40, loved sports and is mourned by a mother who said he “still had more to live and accomplish.”