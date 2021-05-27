Get the parties started

As press secretary to a Democratic senator in the 1970s, I experienced the fringes of Washington’s social scene. Sally Quinn not only wrote — and writes — about it but also relished her longtime full membership. Her May 23 Washington Post Magazine article, “The end of the A-List,” undoubtedly was correct in blaming the coronavirus for the fading of that party culture. She also admitted the truth of a Democratic-dominated city disliking former president Donald Trump. This admission affirmed a widespread hate for all things Trumpian. The former president’s persona was, indeed, deplorable. Yet, his administration of government showed some merit, as do those of most presidents.