Get the parties started

Cover picture for the articleAs press secretary to a Democratic senator in the 1970s, I experienced the fringes of Washington’s social scene. Sally Quinn not only wrote — and writes — about it but also relished her longtime full membership. Her May 23 Washington Post Magazine article, “The end of the A-List,” undoubtedly was correct in blaming the coronavirus for the fading of that party culture. She also admitted the truth of a Democratic-dominated city disliking former president Donald Trump. This admission affirmed a widespread hate for all things Trumpian. The former president’s persona was, indeed, deplorable. Yet, his administration of government showed some merit, as do those of most presidents.

RIP John Warner, a bipartisan Republican

John Warner, a Republican who served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years and died May 26 at 94 in his home state of Virginia, said this about his Democratic colleagues: “We had political disagreements and fought on the Senate floor. But at day’s end we shared a drink, talked as friends, and we found common cause, solving problems and serving the American public.”
Lara Trump disputes report that father-in-law is discussing reinstalment

Lara Trump on Thursday disputed a report that former President Trump has been telling associates that he believes he will be reinstated at the White House in August. “As far as I know, there are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August. Maybe there’s something I don’t know,” Lara Trump said on "Fox & Friends."
Republican leaders to summit with Trump over conservative agenda

Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks and other members of the largest Republican caucus’ leadership will hold a summit with former President Donald Trump in New Jersey next week, the Indiana Republican confirmed to The Post. “At Republican Study Committee, we’ve been very busy as we develop the consensus conservative...
Trump and his crazies aren't done with us

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" and co-author, with Peter Eisner, of the book "High Crimes: The Corruption, Impunity, and Impeachment of Donald Trump." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
Congressman Pete Sessions on WTAW

Congressman Pete Sessions of Waco (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about H.R. 1 and voting integrity, Donald Trump’s endorsement of Governor Greg Abbott, the Israeli and Hamas conflict, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Listen to “Congressman Pete Sessions on...