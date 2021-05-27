Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Opening Scene Released by Netflix

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're less than twelve hours away from the premiere of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 on Netflix and to hold you over for just a little more time the streamer has released the opening scene from the first episode! Picking up immediately after episode 5.08 from the first batch of Lucifer's fifth season, the sequence sees Dennis Haysbert as God appears on screen for the first time.“When God (Dennis Haysbert) comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow," co-star D.B. Woodside revealed to TV Line. "We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended." Watch the clip yourself below!

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Haysbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Inc#Series Premiere#Season Premiere#Watch Tv#Show Time#Lucifer Season 5 Part#Tv Line#Entertainment Weekly#Lucifer Returns#Clip#Casting#Moments#Co Star D B Woodside#Chaos#Retrospect#Sort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

Fangirlish Reacts to ‘Lucifer’ Season 5B: A Compilation Part II

We’re here again! Lucifer Season 5B is close enough but, to liven up the wait until May 28, Lizzie and I had a lot of torture fun stuff prepared like our reaction videos! Sometimes, there are so many things that can be lost in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. That’s why we bring you a compilation of all our reaction videos on Lucifer Season 5B.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Black Summer Season 2: Netflix Series Releases Trailer, Preview Images

Black Summer, the no-nonsense fast-and-furious zombie apocalypse series is back for a 2nd season on Netflix. The streamer released a trailer and some preview images today with the announcement that the show would premiere on June 17th. As the logline for Season 2 reads: "Winter comes with cold-blooded new challenges...
TV SeriesComicBook

Lucifer Season 5B Ending Explained

After nearly a year-long wait, Lucifer returned on Friday with the back half of its fifth season. With the so-called Season 5B now streaming on Netflix, fans of the beloved series found out exactly how Lucifer Morningstar's (Tom Ellis) conflict with his brother, Michael (also Tom Ellis), resolved as well as exactly how their father, God (Dennis Haysbert) played into things. After some major twists and turns, the season finale ended up being one of the most game-changing episodes of Lucifer's story thus far, setting up the sixth and final season in a way that turns everything on its head and makes for a huge change in status quo for the Devil himself.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 5: Surprising Character Arrested in Part 2 Trailer

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2, will feature a surprise arrest, based on the trailer and preview images. The Netflix television show — which is based on DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar (who Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg created) — will be back incredibly soon, with its release date being Friday (May 28). In this second batch of Season 5 episodes, one character from the cast will be arrested, and who it is might surprise you. If you'd like to enter into Season 5's second half (starting at Episode 9) unscathed, know that spoilers are ahead. However, we won't reveal anything Netflix hasn't already released itself about the new installments.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 5, Part 2's Main Plot Revealed in Trailer

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 on Netflix nears, and fans now know what exactly they can expect in the second half of the season. In the trailer for the new episodes, Netflix outlined the core struggles of our cast of characters, including Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), Chloe Decker (Lauren German), Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). Continue on to learn the core plotline of the next few Lucifer episodes, which will drop on Friday.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

OTT Releases of the Week: Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 on Netflix, Emma Stone’s Cruella on Disney+ Hotstar, Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful Season 3 on ALTBalaji and More

We look for exciting content on the OTT platforms every week, so that we can chill and binge-watch what we like. In the last week of May 2021, there are many intriguing series and movies releasing on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 and ALTBalaji. Talking about the biggest release of the week, it would be Lucifer Season 5 Part 2, which is all set to stream on Netflix from May 28. Created by Tom Kapinos, in the first part of Season 5 we saw God is gracing the Earth. Now, the follow-up of Lucifer‘s Season 5 will feature the story arc between God and his sons. The supernatural-fantasy series stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris among others. Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Trailer: God Retires And The Devil Becomes The God, Mayhem Guaranteed (Watch Video).
TV Seriesfilmdaily.co

‘Lucifer’ season 5 part 2: How are fans reacting to the new episodes?

Our favorite Devil is back, and he’s having a hell of a time. After a nearly yearlong wait and to the amazement of fans, Lucifer season 5 part 2 dropped yesterday. Lucifer season 5 part 2 of the show focused on the culminating family drama between Lucifer & Michael, who’s not as angelic as he tries to appear. With God showing up at the end of the mid-season finale, saying things got complicated would be an understatement.
TV Seriesnewsnationusa.com

Lucifer (2020) on Netflix USA :: New On Netflix USA

Crime Programmes, Fantasy TV Programmes, TV Shows Based on Comics, Drama Programmes. Unlock US Netflix in using Surfshark VPN (paid link) Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix. Great news! “Lucifer” is available to watch on Netflix USA!. Date Added: 15th December 2018. Want to keep forever? Try looking...
TV Seriescinemaexpress.com

Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Review: Lightbringer is back in all his glory

Our favourite Devil is back, and oh god - God is here too. Part 2 of Lucifer picks up right where it left and so here's a quick recap: Lucifer's twin Michael creates nuisance while masquerading as Lucifer, and just as Lucy is about to confess his love to Detective Chloe Decker in the precinct, Amenadiel freezes time and Michael annoys everyone. Lucifer and Amenadiel are against Michael and our not-friendly-anymore demon Mazikeen, when they are interrupted by their father - God himself.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Lucifer: Rafferty Shares Season 5b Release Party Look, Thanks Vaccines

As we mentioned earlier when we shared the trailer from JOSHSTYLE (aka Joshua Coleman; website here) for some upcoming looks behind the scenes of Netflix's Lucifer Season 5b, we're not looking to interrupt any Lucifans out there in the middle of binging or re-binging the series' return. But just to take a minute's break from God (Dennis Haysbert), Lucifer, Michael (both Tom Ellis), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), and the rest f the gang for a minute, writer/producer Chris Rafferty is sharing something pretty special. Taking to social media on Saturday, Rafferty shared a look at the release party- one that was actually able to go old-school by being in-person (with Rafferty offering special thanks to the vaccines out there that made it possible).
Visual Artcartermatt.com

Lucifer season 5 key art: Lucifer, Michael front and center for part 2

In just under a week Lucifer season 5B is going to premiere on Netflix! We know that we’ve been waiting a long time in order to see it already. With the final eight episodes of the season coming on Friday, though, the streaming service is starting to ramp up their campaign! That includes releasing the key art above, which features Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) alongside his brother Michael (also Tom Ellis).
TV Seriestelegraphstar.com

Lucifer Season 6 Release Date: Latest developments unraveled about the new cast

After finishing part B of Lucifer Season 5, you are probably in search of the release dates of Season 6. The fantastic TV superhero television series has garnered much popularity from audiences all around the world. Actor Tom Ellis’s realistic portrayal of The Devil named Lucifer Morningstar is the main attraction of the popular TV series.
TV SeriesPopculture

The CW Schedule for 2021-22 TV Season Revealed

The CW has released its schedule for the 2021-2022 fall TV season, giving us a fresh picture of how TV will look in the months to come. The CW published the schedule Tuesday, May 25, though, of course, there is plenty of time for it to change before the season starts. Here's a look at what is coming.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘In the Heights’ Star Melissa Barrera to Lead Netflix Survival Drama Series ‘Breathe’

Melissa Barrera has been cast in the lead role of the Netflix drama series “Breathe.”. Variety exclusively reported that the series had been ordered at the streamer back in February. Barrera will star as Liv, a razor-sharp Manhattan attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness and she must battle for survival.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

WALKER: Season 1, Episode 14: Trips Plot Synopsis, Director, & Air Date [The CW]

Walker Trips Plot Synopsis, Director, and Air Date. The CW‘s Walker: Season 1, Episode 14: Trips plot synopsis, director, and air date have been released. Walker stars Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Coby Bell, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Molly Hagan, Genevieve Padalecki, Jeff Pierre, and Mitch Pileggi. WALKER is...
TV & VideosThrillist

'Lucifer' Is Back on Netflix, and Answering the God Question

The show, which returns to close out Season 5, is at its best when it gets theological. Whenever I explain to people that Netflix's Lucifer, the show about the Devil managing a nightclub in Los Angeles and flirting with a human woman, is actually an otherwise very normal cop show, they laugh. Yes, every episode of Lucifer revolves around a Law & Order–style L.A.-based murder involving street drugs or legal malpractice or wine importing, why do you ask?
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

Lucifer season 5 finale: Is Lucifer the new God? The journey

The Lucifer season 5 finale served a lot of purposes — it tied up loose ends, gave us powerful moments, and also raised questions aplenty about the future. No matter what the future holds, though, there is one thing that feels fairly clear: Lucifer Morningstar is the new God. Who would’ve seen that one coming?