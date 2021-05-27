Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Opening Scene Released by Netflix
We're less than twelve hours away from the premiere of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 on Netflix and to hold you over for just a little more time the streamer has released the opening scene from the first episode! Picking up immediately after episode 5.08 from the first batch of Lucifer's fifth season, the sequence sees Dennis Haysbert as God appears on screen for the first time.“When God (Dennis Haysbert) comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow," co-star D.B. Woodside revealed to TV Line. "We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended." Watch the clip yourself below!comicbook.com