Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Opening Scene Released by Netflix

We look for exciting content on the OTT platforms every week, so that we can chill and binge-watch what we like. In the last week of May 2021, there are many intriguing series and movies releasing on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 and ALTBalaji. Talking about the biggest release of the week, it would be Lucifer Season 5 Part 2, which is all set to stream on Netflix from May 28. Created by Tom Kapinos, in the first part of Season 5 we saw God is gracing the Earth. Now, the follow-up of Lucifer‘s Season 5 will feature the story arc between God and his sons. The supernatural-fantasy series stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris among others. Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Trailer: God Retires And The Devil Becomes The God, Mayhem Guaranteed (Watch Video).