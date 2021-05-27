Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia Avenue won't get better until the police step up

Washington Post
 7 days ago

Regarding the May 24 Metro article " 'These are avoidable deaths' ":. Sadly, placing "ghost shoes" along the deadly stretch of Georgia Avenue between Glenmont and Aspen Hill is nothing but empty symbolism. I live within five blocks of the intersections where the Grossmans were struck and killed. My daughter and I both attended Georgian Forest Elementary School, where buses are forced to enter Georgia Avenue without a stoplight. Rippling Brook Drive, one block south, finally got a stoplight last year. But the two-mile stretch of Georgia Avenue doesn't have speed cameras or police handing out tickets.

www.washingtonpost.com
Georgia State
Georgia Crime & Safety
Georgia Government
