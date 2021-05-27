Georgia Avenue won’t get better until the police step up

A Louisville police officer involved in the Breonna Taylor case has come under scrutiny over allegations she and other officers threw drinks at unsuspecting individuals while on duty, according to a report from local affiliate WAVE3 News. Kelly Hanna Goodlett is one of several officers being looked at for their alleged role in the incidents, which are believed to have been captured on video, according to the report. The incidents allegedly took place while Goodlett served in the Louisville Metro Police Department's 9th Mobile Unit, which was broken up after profiling claims months before Breonna Taylor's death. The Louisville Courier-Journal reports that the FBI is conducting the investigation into the alleged on-duty attacks on pedestrians, and two officers have been placed on desk duty in connection with the claims. Police Chief Erika Shields was quoted telling a Public Safety Committee meeting on Wednesday that she believed the investigation will “be another black eye to the department, and it's going to show some very, very poor judgment by a select few individuals on this department.” Another individual reportedly being looked at, former officer Bryan Wilson, was previously arrested for allegedly illegally obtaining women's photos for blackmail.