Black Panther: Danai Gurira to Appear in Disney+ Wakanda Series

By Joe Schmidt
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand with many new series on Disney+, and while fans are eager to see what's next in the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the franchise is also getting its own show on the new streaming service. And while there were questions about what exactly the show would entail, it looks like Marvel Studios is bringing back a familiar face in the form of Danai Gurira as the Dora Milage leader Okoye. The hero became a member of the Avengers during the five year gap between Infinity War and Endgame, so her inclusion in the Black Panther: Kingdom of Wakanda spinoff series isn't a huge surprise.

