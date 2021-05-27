Black Panther: Danai Gurira to Appear in Disney+ Wakanda Series

As Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black Panther run comes to a close, it will be John Ridley and Juann Cabal who charting the course for the next era of the iconic Marvel hero, so it's fitting that the series get a bit of a visual refresh as well. That includes a new logo, which was revealed as part of the announcement. We get even more of the new logo thanks to Marvel's August solicits, which reveal new covers for Black Panther #1 by Simone Bianchi and John Romita Jr. As you can see in the cover below, the new logo is all yellow and features a larger and more pronounced font, while the older logo was more slender and featured a purple star-filled effect within the letters.