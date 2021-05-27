Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tequisha’s ‘Maybe One Day’ is a soothing late-night conversation with yourself

By Steve Likoski
celebmix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTequisha is a fresh-faced, singer/songwriter to hit the scene out of the U.K. and she has returned with a brand new single titled ‘Maybe One Day’, a song that continues to showcase why she is slowly gaining a solid fanbase. Coming off the release of her debut EP ‘Complicated’, Tequisha takes advantage of Maybe One Day and lets her incredible, soaring voice take center stage and offer a glimpse into what she can do with minimal effort.

celebmix.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Story Time#Work Time#Instagram Facebook#Conversation#Song#Soaring Voice#Piano#Afterparty#Anthem#Center Stage#Brand#Minimal Effort#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicNME

Listen to Matt Maltese’s soothing new song ‘Mystery’

Matt Maltese has shared a brand new song, ‘Mystery’ – you can hear the track below. The single is the first preview of the south Londoner’s upcoming third album, which is set for release later this year. ‘Mystery’ was co-produced by Maltese and Margate-based producer Tom Carmichael, with mixing by Noah Georgeson.
TV & Videosbbcgossip.com

The emojis of late-night: A puzzle challenge

When late-night TV as we know it began in the 1950s, there weren’t any rules. So the early icons of the genre, starting with the forever-imitated Steve Allen on the “Tonight” show, literally made it up as they went along: There were bit characters, pie-throwing demonstrations, guessing games and comically large vats of Jell-O. The result of this experimentation is what you see on television – as well as your social feeds – today: It’s not late-night if you aren’t having some fun.
MusicNo Treble

Nate Navarro Publishes “BASS: 4-String Etudes, Riffs, Songs & Exercises”

Nate Navarro has been wowing No Treble readers for years. Now, he’s ready to teach us a thing or two in his first book, BASS: 4-String Etudes, Riffs, Songs & Exercises. As the title suggests, the bassist takes an expansive approach to teaching with lessons in technique, music theory, and creativity. Navarro starts with the very basics and takes it all the way up to advanced technique.
MusicBillboard

The Players Behind Doja Cat's 'Kiss Me More' Feat. SZA: See the Full Credits

The Weekend’s “Save Your Tears” remix with Ariana Grande may have captured the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, but another high-profile collaboration -- Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA -- reached its own milestone on the chart by ranking at No. 6, its highest position on the tally yet.
CelebritiesPosted by
101.9 KING FM

David Letterman’s Most Memorable Late-Night Moments

David Letterman reinvented himself with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which premiered on Netflix in January 2018. Bushy beard, minimalist set, exclusively high-profile guests, deep conversations — riveting stuff, but a much more mature style than the concoction of absurdity and snark that defined his innovative TV work from the '80s and '90s.
Yogaprunderground.com

Tansy Serediak’s Soul-Soothing Book Helps Quieten Your Mind

When we start analyzing our failures, mistakes, or tragedies in life and feel undeserving of love, Boundless Success with Tansy Serediak, now on Amazon, will serve as a book of hope and comfort. Tansy Serediak is a full-time wife and mother to three wonderful teens. A former executive officer of...
CelebrationsHerald-Journal

Gifts, blessings and good conversation on Mother's Day

Georgia Wheatley tried out for a play, plus she sang a song a capella. She hasn’t yet been notified if her audition got her a part in the play. For Mother’s Day, Laura received a new table and chairs. She is very grateful since the family can now all sit around the same table for meals.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

‘The phones are all whispering’: why a theatre-maker collected Melbourne’s late-night calls

Conversation might be ubiquitous in our world, but how much do we truly listen?. Theatre-maker Roslyn Oades’s work has long concerned itself with the human voice and the complexity of aural communication. With shows such as Hello, Goodbye and Happy Birthday and I’m Your Man, she helped pioneer a “headphone verbatim” technique where actors re-speak live the recorded words of real people as they listen to them.
Restaurantsstoneyroads.com

Late night live music bar to open where Freda’s once stood

Tucked away on the edge of Chippendale is a little laneway where the entry to the Sydney famous Freda’s Bar once stood. Night dwellers will be delighted to hear that the bar hasn’t been converted into a developers block of apartments. It is in fact being re-incarnated as ‘The Barrie’. A bar that promises late nights, live music and cool drinks.
TV & VideosThe Verge

HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay turns the stuffy late-night talk show into a party

There’s a quality that some long-running chat podcasts have that can feel like a brick wall for new listeners. Existing relationships, in-jokes, and context that friends and co-hosts have are additional barriers to feeling like you’re a part of the conversation. The casual hangout and chat format is tantalizing for its naturalism, but it also comes with parasocial relationships as baggage. Which makes HBO’s new late-night project, Pause with Sam Jay, so intriguing. It has hangout podcasts in its DNA, but it’s also out to reinvent a decades-old late-night format.
Celebritiesthecomedybureau.com

Please Enjoy Patti Harrison’s Very First (and Bewitching) Panel Appearance on Late Night

Patti Harrison has frankly deserved more air time on late night to do whatever she wants for quite some time. That said, she has gotten to be a correspondent on The Tonight Show a few times and her visibility keeps rising with being included in plenty of showcases and booking movie and TV roles including her co-starring role with Ed Helms in the upcoming Together Together.
TV & Videosarcamax.com

Late Night Funny #2

Cruz responded by tweeting about his winning a one-on-one basketball game with the comedian in 2018. He’s right. It’s true. I do have to live with that forever. You have to live with being Ted Cruz forever, which is so much worse.
Entertainment850wftl.com

Stephen Colbert’s late night show returning June 14

As things in the entertainment world reignite and heat up. CBS says Stephen Colbert’s late-night show will return on June 14 to episodes with full studio audience. The audience members at Ed Sullivan Theater in New York will be required to show proof of vaccination before being admitted. As in many places now, face mask will be optional for them.
Visual ArtPosted by
Mountain Journal

Artwork Of The Day: 'Keep Yourself In The Light'

Watercolorist Rod Crossman finds inspiration in the words of Norman Maclean. As this long weekend begins, reflect again on how lucky we are to have nature in our lives—and if we know someone to whom it is lacking we hold the power to make an introduction. We are sharing this...