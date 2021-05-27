Tequisha’s ‘Maybe One Day’ is a soothing late-night conversation with yourself

When late-night TV as we know it began in the 1950s, there weren’t any rules. So the early icons of the genre, starting with the forever-imitated Steve Allen on the “Tonight” show, literally made it up as they went along: There were bit characters, pie-throwing demonstrations, guessing games and comically large vats of Jell-O. The result of this experimentation is what you see on television – as well as your social feeds – today: It’s not late-night if you aren’t having some fun.