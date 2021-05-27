Tequisha’s ‘Maybe One Day’ is a soothing late-night conversation with yourself
Tequisha is a fresh-faced, singer/songwriter to hit the scene out of the U.K. and she has returned with a brand new single titled ‘Maybe One Day’, a song that continues to showcase why she is slowly gaining a solid fanbase. Coming off the release of her debut EP ‘Complicated’, Tequisha takes advantage of Maybe One Day and lets her incredible, soaring voice take center stage and offer a glimpse into what she can do with minimal effort.celebmix.com