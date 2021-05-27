Cancel
Springfield, IL

Man who drowned in Springfield pond is identified by coroner

WAND TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have identified a man whose body was recovered from a Springfield pond Wednesday night. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said he responded after 10 p.m. Wednesday to the emergency room of HSHS St. John's Hospital regarding a body recovered from a pond at Lake Victoria Park. He said preliminary autopsy results completed Thursday morning found the victim, 23-year-old Jonas D. Revell, died from drowning.

www.wandtv.com
