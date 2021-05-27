Cancel
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends virus record after ex-aide's attack

By Jill Lawless
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday rejected claims by his former chief aide that he botched Britain’s coronavirus response and is unfit for office, denying an allegation his government oversaw tens of thousands of needless deaths. Health Secretary Matt Hancock also hit back after Dominic Cummings singled him...

www.post-gazette.com
