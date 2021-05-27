Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:18:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for Labette County in southeastern Kansas Montgomery County in southeastern Kansas * Until 1115 AM CDT Friday. * At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Parsons, Coffeyville, Independence, Cherryvale, Caney, Oswego, Chetopa, Altamont, Edna, Dearing, Mound Valley, Elk City, Tyro, Liberty, Havana, Bolton, Sycamore, Bartlett, Labette and Coffeyville Airport.