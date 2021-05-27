Crown Melbourne suspends gaming operations on latest COVID-19 outbreak

The International Olympic Committee does not care about anything but grabbing power and making money and those traits are clearly on display in Japan where the Switzerland based business intends to force that business, the Olympics, on the Japanese public in July. The games must go on in Japan despite COVID-19 not being well contained. The absolute arrogance of the IOC was put clearly on display as an IOC delegate, Dick Pound of Canada, said the games must go on “barring an Armageddon”. Pound explained that scientists are okay with staging the Games. “I really don’t know what the issue is other than you’ve got a well-informed, scientific group in contact with public health, which say that there’s no incremental risk going ahead with the Games to the Japanese. The people coming for the large measure will be vaccinated, will upon arrival be put in a bubble and kept in a bubble until they go back home. Organizers have now changed gears and they’re in the operational part of it. Barring Armageddon that we can’t see or anticipate, these things are a go.”