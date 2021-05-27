Crown Melbourne suspends gaming operations on latest COVID-19 outbreak
Crown Melbourne has been forced to suspend gaming operations for the third time in little over a year as the Australian state of Victoria enters its latest 7-day lockdown. A cluster of new COVID-19 cases linked to a hotel quarantine breach saw the government announce on Thursday that the state would go into lockdown from midnight, with residents only allowed to leave their homes for food and supplies, essential work, exercise with one other person or to get vaccinated.